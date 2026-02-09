Read more
6:50 AM · 9 February 2026

Economic calendar: Delayed labour market data the key report of the week 🔎

Most major corporations have already released their earnings, and investor focus is now shifting toward the “real economy.” Ahead of us are the releases of backlogged U.S. macroeconomic data, including the labour market report (NFP) and inflation readings.

Detailed weekly calendar:

Monday, 9 February

  • all day – election results in Japan, Thailand and Portugal
  • all day – numerous speeches by ECB and FED bankers

Tuesday, 10 February

  • 01:30 PM GMT - US retail sales for December
  • 09:40 PM GMT - API data on US oil inventories (weekly)

Wednesday, 11 February

  • all day - OPEC monthly report
  • 01:30 AM GMT - CPI and PPI inflation in China for January
  • 01:30 PM GMT - Pending NFP data from the US for January
  • 05:00 PM GMT - DoE data on crude oil stocks in the US

Thursday, 12 February

  • 07:00 AM GMT - UK GDP data
  • 09:00 AM GMT - GDP data from Poland 
  • 01:30 PM GMT - Dane PPI z USA/claimsy
  • 03:30 PM GMT - EIA data on US gas reserves

Friday, 13 February

  • 07:30 AM GMT - CPI inflation from Switzerland
  • 09:00 AM GMT - CPI inflation in Poland 
  • 01:30 PM GMT - US CPI inflation (pending for January)
11 February 2026, 8:30 AM

Economic calendar: NFP data and US oil inventory report 💡
11 February 2026, 6:33 AM

Morning Wrap: Dollar in a trap, all eyes on NFP 🏛️(February 11, 2026)
10 February 2026, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: US RETAIL SALES BELOW EXPECTATIONS
10 February 2026, 8:50 AM

Economic calendar: Indices and EURUSD await US retail sales report
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits