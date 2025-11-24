Read more
7:30 AM · 24 November 2025

​​​​​​​Economic calendar: delayed US PPI and retail sales report this week 📃

No major macroeconomic releases are scheduled for today. However, throughout the week we will receive, among others, the delayed U.S. PPI data and September retail sales figures.

Additionally, on Wednesday, we will get the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The market expects a 25 bp cut to 2.25%. According to economists, this may be the final cut in the cycle.

Detailed calendar for the week:

Monday, 24 November

  • all day - bank holiday in Japan
  • 09:00 AM GMT, Germany - Ifo data for November
  • 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - labour market and industry data for October

Tuesday, 25 November

  • 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - retail sales for October
  • 13:30 PM GMT, USA - PPI data and retail sales for September
  • 15:00 PM GMT, USA - CB confidence data for November

Wednesday, 26 November

  • 01:00 AM GMT, New Zealand - interest rate decision
  • 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - unemployment rate for October
  • 13:30 PM GMT, USA - durable goods orders and claims 
  • 15:30 PM GMT - USA, Change in crude oil inventories according to the EIA

Thursday, 2 October

  • call day - bank holiday in the USA
  • 12:30 PM GMT, Eurozone, ECB minutes

Friday, 3 October

  • all day - Black Friday
  • 00:30 AM GMT, Japan - inflation in the Tokyo area
  • 06:45 AM GMT, Switzerland - GDP data for Q3
  • 07:45 AM GMT, France - Q3 GDP data and November CPI
  • 08:00 AM GMT, Spain - CPI data for November
  • 09:00 AM GMT, Poland - inflation for November
  • 10:00 AM GMT, Italy - inflation for November
  • 13:00 PM GMT, Germany - inflation for November
26 November 2025, 1:32 PM

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down on lower-than-expected claims 📉
26 November 2025, 1:22 PM

GBPUSD surges amid OBR publishing UK fiscal outlook 📈
26 November 2025, 7:46 AM

Economic calendar: jobless claims and durable goods 🔎
26 November 2025, 6:51 AM

Morning wrap (26.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits