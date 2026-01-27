Economic calendar: Earnings take center stage (27.01.2026)

Tuesday’s economic calendar remains virtually empty, which should further acknowledge market focus on corporate earnings on Wall Street.

In the U.S., the session brings a batch of second-tier macro data, including house price figures, the Richmond Fed manufacturing index and the Conference Board consumer confidence index.

Combined with high anticipation ahead of tomorrow’s Fed decision and the ongoing earnings season, they are unlikely to generate major turbulence on Wall Street.

Companies reporting earnings today include: LVMH, UnitedHealth, Boeing, General Motors, and RTX Corp.

