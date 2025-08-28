Economic calendar: EBC minutes, US jobless claims and second GDP estimate in focus

Market Update
-
U.S. equity indexes are rising, erasing earlier losses following Nvidia’s strong earnings.
-
The euro-dollar and European equity indexes edge higher ahead of the ECB minutes.
-
Markets await the second U.S. GDP estimate and weekly jobless claims.
Economic Calendar
-
11:30 AM GMT – Eurozone: ECB meeting minutes
-
12:30 PM GMT – U.S.: PCE inflation expected at 2.5% y/y vs. 2.5% prior
-
12:30 PM GMT – U.S.: GDP (second estimate) 3.1% y/y vs. 3.0% prior (Price Index: 2% vs. 2% prior)
-
12:30 PM GMT – U.S.: Initial jobless claims expected 230k vs. 235k prior
-
2 PM GMT – U.S.: Pending home sales expected -0.24% vs. 0.8% prior
-
2:30 PM GMT – U.S.: EIA natural gas storage change +26bn cubic feet expected vs. +13bn prior
-
3 PM GMT – U.S.: Kansas City Fed Composite Index expected 1 vs. 1 prior