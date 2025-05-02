Read more
Economic Calendar: Eurozone CPI and US Nonfarm Payrolls in Focus

6:51 AM 2 May 2025

Today's economic calendar features key Eurozone inflation data and the critical US nonfarm payrolls report. Markets will be monitoring these indicators closely for signs of economic health and potential monetary policy implications amid ongoing trade tensions. The week has already seen significant developments with China signaling its openness to potential trade talks with the U.S., though emphasizing that any dialogue must be based on "sincerity" and the removal of unilateral tariffs. Against this backdrop of tentative diplomatic progress, today's employment and inflation data take on added significance as markets assess the economic impact of recent trade policies and what they might mean for central bank decisions in the coming months.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

08:30 - Spain Manufacturing PMI Data

  • Spain Manufacturing PMI (Apr): Forecast 50.0 vs Previous 49.5

08:30 - Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Data

  • Switzerland procure.ch Manufacturing PMI (Apr): Forecast 48.7 vs Previous 48.9

08:45 - Italy Manufacturing PMI Data

  • Italy Manufacturing PMI (Apr): Forecast 47.1 vs Previous 46.6

08:50 - France Manufacturing PMI Data

  • France Manufacturing PMI (Apr): Forecast 48.2 vs Previous 48.5

08:55 - Germany Manufacturing PMI Data

  • Germany Manufacturing PMI (Apr): Forecast 48.0 vs Previous 48.3

09:00 - Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Data

  • Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Apr): Forecast 48.7 vs Previous 48.6

09:00 - ECB Economic Bulletin

10:00 - Eurozone Inflation Data

  • Eurozone Core CPI (YoY) (Apr): Forecast 2.5% vs Previous 2.4%

  • Eurozone CPI (YoY) (Apr): Forecast 2.1% vs Previous 2.2%

  • Eurozone CPI (MoM) (Apr): Previous 0.6%

10:00 - Eurozone Unemployment Data

  • Eurozone Unemployment Rate (Mar): Forecast 6.1% vs Previous 6.1%

13:30 - US Employment Data

  • US Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (Apr): Forecast 3.9% vs Previous 3.8%

  • US Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) (Apr): Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.3%

  • US Nonfarm Payrolls (Apr): Forecast 138K vs Previous 228K

  • US Private Nonfarm Payrolls (Apr): Forecast 124K vs Previous 209K

  • US Unemployment Rate (Apr): Forecast 4.2% vs Previous 4.2%

  • US Participation Rate (Apr): Previous 62.5%

  • US U6 Unemployment Rate (Apr): Previous 7.9%

15:00 - US Factory Orders Data

  • US Factory Orders (MoM) (Mar): Forecast 4.4% vs Previous 0.6%

18:00 - US Baker Hughes Rig Count

  • US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 483

  • US Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 587

20:30 - CFTC Speculative Positions

Market News

02.05.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Market euphoria, US100 returns above 20,000 points 📈

Wall Street ends the week with strong gains after solid NFP data and news of potential trade talks between China and the USA (S&P 500: +1.4%,...

 17:21

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks,...

 15:17

US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market...
