Economic Calendar: Eurozone Unemployment & Trump Speech in Focus

Today's economic releases will be carefully monitored as markets react to escalating trade tensions following the implementation of Trump's tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico. With global stocks tumbling and risk aversion rising, investors will focus on key data points from Europe and the United States that could influence central bank policy decisions amid the volatile trading environment. Tonight Trump will deliver a speech to Congress, which can shed light at his current policy decisions.
Key Events (All times GMT)
08:00 - Spain Labor Market
- Spanish Unemployment Change: forecast 45.2K; previous 38.7K
09:00 - Italian Labor Market
- Italian Unemployment Rate: Data pending vs 6.2% expected vs 6.2% prior
10:00 - Eurozone Labor Market
- Eurozone Unemployment Rate: Data pending vs 6.3% expected vs 6.3% prior
10:00 - UK Bond Auction
- UK 30 Yr Gilt Bid-to-Cover: Data pending vs 3.2 prior
- UK 30 Yr Gilt Yield: Data pending vs 4.976% prior
13:55 - US Retail Sales Indicator
- US Redbook YoY: Data pending vs 6.2% prior
19:20 - Federal Reserve
- Fed's Williams Speaks
21:30 - US Energy Inventory Data
- US API Crude Oil Stock Change: Data pending vs -0.64M prior
- US API Gasoline Stock Change: Data pending vs 0.537M prior
- US API Distillate Stock Change: Data pending vs -1.109M prior
- US API Cushing Stock Change: Data pending vs 1.182M prior