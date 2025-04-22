Read more
Economic Calendar: Fed and ECB Bankers' Speeches; Tesla's Quarterly Results 🚗

7:34 AM 22 April 2025
  • European index futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe
  • Currency and commodity markets point to further uncertainty; safe-haven currencies and gold gain (new all-time highs)

Markets resume standard trading after the Easter break. US stock index futures are trading higher. However, we are observing a slightly different mood in Europe, as the declines observed yesterday on Wall Street are taking hold here. Markets on the Old Continent are therefore trying to "catch up" on yesterday's quotations. Let us recall that the Nasdaq lost 2.55% yesterday.

Gold continues its upward trend and is trading near $3,480 per ounce. On the broad FX market, the Japanese yen is currently doing best, while the biggest loser is the US dollar, which is losing on the growing uncertainty about the possible dismissal of Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed.

The most important events of the day will be Tesla and SAP quarterly results, numerous speeches by FED and ECB bankers (including Lagarde) and the industrial price index from Canada.

The most important events of the day (CET time):

14:30 - Canada, industrial goods price index for March. Previous: 4.9% y/y

16:00 - Eurozone, ECB Lagarde's speech.

20:00 - USA, FED Kashkari's speech.


 

