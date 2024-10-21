Economic calendar: Fed bankers' speech in the spotlight

Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe

China cut annual and 5-year lending rates

Fed bankers' speeches in the background

We are beginning a new week of trading on international financial markets. As a reminder, Friday's session saw sizable rallies in precious metals (gold and silver), which knocked out their historic or multi-year peaks. Moreover, Bitcoin broke out above $67,000, paving the way for a retest of psychologically important resistance near $70,000. On both classes of instruments, the observed movements are extended today.

Detailed calendar of the day:

After-session - SAP results for Q3

09:00 BST - Poland, labor market data for September.

Wages. Forecast: 11.1% y/y. Earlier: 11.1% y/y.

Change in employment. Forecast: -0.5% y/y. Previously: -0.5% y/y

13:55 BST - Speech by FED Logan

18:00 BST - Speech by FED Kashakri