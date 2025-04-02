Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: financial markets freeze in anticipation of US tariff announcement 📄📌

7:36 AM 2 April 2025

Today we will learn the long-awaited list of tariff rates set by the Trump administration at 20:00 GMT. Earlier, the first labor market report for March, ADP, and durable goods orders will be published.

In recent weeks, financial markets have been practically dictated by new announcements regarding U.S. tariff rate levels. Today, we are expected to receive the final list of tariffs, which, according to the Trump administration, are intended to act as a cap. According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent, these tariffs represent a maximum level, and the countries affected may later take steps to reduce them. This is probably the most important event since Donald Trump’s inauguration as president in January of this year.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

In addition, we will also receive labor market data. The ADP report is expected to show a slight increase to 115k compared to the drop to 77k last month. Just under two hours later, we will get the U.S. durable goods orders report for February.

Detailed calendar of the day:

10:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

12:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for March:

  • ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: forecast 118K; previous 77K;

02:00 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for February:

  • Factory orders ex transportation: forecast 0.7% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
  • Factory Orders: forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 1.7% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Defense: forecast 0.8% MoM; previous 0.8% MoM;
  • Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.7% MoM;

02:00 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

02:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data:

  • EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: previous -0.421M;
  • Crude Oil Inventories: forecast -0.400M; previous -3.341M;
  • Gasoline Inventories: previous -1.446M;

06:45 PM GMT, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

08:00 PM GMT, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks, new round of tariffs - "Liberation Day"

Share:
Back

Market News

03.04.2025
09:01

BREAKING: EURUSD extends gains on Eurozone services PMIs 📈

07:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 47.0; previous 45.1; HCOB...

 07:45

Economic calendar: services PMI, jobless claims and U.S. trade balance (03.04.2025)

The bubble of emotions that had been building with every minute of anticipation for “Liberation Day” and the announcement of retaliatory tariffs...

 07:31

BREAKING: Swiss CPI below expectations 📉

06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March: CPI: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.5% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY; CPI:...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits