Economic Calendar: Focus on US Housing Data and Eurozone CPI

Markets await final inflation readings from the Eurozone, while U.S. housing and industrial production figures will provide insights into economic momentum. European futures indicate a cautious open as traders digest mixed economic signals. Retail Sales from UK came in lower than expected and resulted in increased pressure on GBP.
Key Data Releases (GMT)
07:00 - United Kingdom Retail Sales (December):
-
Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 3.6% vs Forecast: 4.9% vs Previous: 0.5%
-
Retail Sales MoM - Actual: -0.3% vs Forecast: 0.4% vs Previous: 0.2%
-
Core Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 2.9% vs Forecast: 4% vs Previous: 0.1%
-
Core Retail Sales MoM - Actual: -0.6% vs Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: 0.3%
10:00 - Eurozone Final CPI (December):
-
YoY - Forecast: 2.4% vs Previous: 2.2%
-
MoM - Forecast: 0.4% vs Previous: -0.3%
-
Core CPI YoY - Forecast: 2.7% vs Previous: 2.7%
13:30 - United States Housing Data (December):
-
Building Permits - Forecast: 1.460M vs Previous: 1.493M
-
Housing Starts - Forecast: 1.330M vs Previous: 1.289M
-
Housing Starts MoM - Previous: -1.8%
14:15 - United States Industrial Production:
-
YoY - Previous: -0.60%
-
MoM - Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: -0.1%
17:15 - Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Expected: 3.0% vs Previous: 3.0%)
18:00 - U.S. Baker Hughes
-
Oil Rig Count - Previous: 480
-
Total Oil Rig Count - Previous: 584
20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions:
Central Bank Speakers
-
09:00 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
-
17:00 - BoE Deputy Governor Woods Speaks
-
17:00 - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks