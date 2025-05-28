Read more
XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings in the spotlight 📄

7:23 AM 28 May 2025

Today, global attention will be focused on Nvidia’s financial results, set to be released after the closing bell on Wall Street. Investor optimism is fueled by the semiconductor giant’s record-breaking export deals, which form part of ongoing trade negotiations between U.S. partners. Since the onset of the trade war in early April, Nvidia has surged over 43% and is now trading near its all-time highs.

The second key event of the day will be the release of the FOMC minutes from the May meeting. These notes will provide deeper insights into the Federal Reserve’s outlook amid the current macroeconomic conditions.

Earnings calendar:

  • Nvidia (NVDA.US) – results after the U.S. market close

  • Salesforce (CRM.US) – results after the U.S. market close

Detailed daily calendar:

08:55 AM GMT, Germany - Employment Data for May:

  • German Unemployment Change: forecast 12K; previous 4K;
  • German Unemployment Rate: forecast 6.3%; previous 6.3%;
  • German Unemployment: previous 2.922M;
  • German Unemployment n.s.a.: previous 2.932M;

09:00 AM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

11:00 AM GMT, United States - OPEC Meeting

02:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

04:00 PM GMT, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks

06:00 PM GMT, New Zealand - RBNZ Press Conference

07:00 PM GMT, United States - FOMC Meeting Minutes

 

Share:
Back

Market News

29.05.2025
18:30

Daily Summary: Investors React to Nvidia Beat and Court Blocks Trump Tariffs

US equities initially surged to decline later on after mixed signals with the US500 flat, US100 down 0.3%, and US2000 rising 0.2% as strong Nvidia...

 18:10

Uber falls amidst Tesla Robotaxi program launch speculation 📉

Uber (UBER.US) losses today, with its shares falling by approximately 4.2%, amidst speculation surrounding the highly anticipated launch date of Tesla's...

 17:27

United Airlines announces partnership with JetBlue on the "Blue Sky" initiative ✈️

United Airlines (UAL.US) is up almost 4% today after announcing a partnership with JetBlue. As part of the new project, called "Blue Sky," the...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits