Read more
8:38 AM · 28 November 2025

Economic calendar: German CPI and Canadian GDP in focus

EUR/CAD
Forex
-
-

Today’s macro calendar is not very busy. Equity sentiment in Europe is mixed, although US index futures are gaining. Investors will focus mainly on Germany’s CPI data and Canada’s GDP. Today US companies earnings calendar is almost empty.

Macro Calendar

  • 8:55 AM GMT German Unemployment Rate: 6.3% exp. and 6.3% previously
  • 9 AM GMT German North-Rhine CPI YoY 2.3% previously (MoM 0.4% previously)
  • 9 AM GMT Italian GDP Final 0.4% exp. vs 0.4% previously (QoQ 0% vs 0% previously)
  • 13 PM GMT Germany CPI YoY 2.4% exp. vs 2.3% previously (MoM -0.2% vs 0.3% previously)
  • 13:30 PM GMT Canadian GDP QoQ 0.5% exp. vs -1.6% exp. (MoM 0.2% exp. vs -0.3% previously)
28 November 2025, 8:01 AM

BREAKING: Swiss GDP data weaker than expected 📌Spanish CPI above forecats
28 November 2025, 7:55 AM

Consumer spending rises in France; inflation prelim declines📋
28 November 2025, 7:31 AM

EURNOK muted after weak Germany retail sales and Norwegian unemployment
28 November 2025, 6:57 AM

Morning wrap (28.11.2025)

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits