Economic calendar: German CPI and Canadian GDP in focus

Today’s macro calendar is not very busy. Equity sentiment in Europe is mixed, although US index futures are gaining. Investors will focus mainly on Germany’s CPI data and Canada’s GDP. Today US companies earnings calendar is almost empty.
Macro Calendar
- 8:55 AM GMT German Unemployment Rate: 6.3% exp. and 6.3% previously
- 9 AM GMT German North-Rhine CPI YoY 2.3% previously (MoM 0.4% previously)
- 9 AM GMT Italian GDP Final 0.4% exp. vs 0.4% previously (QoQ 0% vs 0% previously)
- 13 PM GMT Germany CPI YoY 2.4% exp. vs 2.3% previously (MoM -0.2% vs 0.3% previously)
- 13:30 PM GMT Canadian GDP QoQ 0.5% exp. vs -1.6% exp. (MoM 0.2% exp. vs -0.3% previously)
BREAKING: Swiss GDP data weaker than expected 📌Spanish CPI above forecats
Consumer spending rises in France; inflation prelim declines📋
EURNOK muted after weak Germany retail sales and Norwegian unemployment
Morning wrap (28.11.2025)