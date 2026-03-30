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8:30 AM · 30 March 2026

Economic Calendar: German CPI in the Spotlight (30.03.2026)

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The first minutes of trading following the start of the European spot market session point to moderate investor optimism at the beginning of the last week of March this year. The German DAX is down nearly 0.17% on the spot market, but DE40 futures are already up 0.76%, which is related to the proverbial recovery of contract losses from Friday evening, when trading in instruments based on European indices took place only on the derivatives market. 

Today’s macroeconomic calendar focuses on inflation data from Germany (2:00 p.m.), but it’s worth noting that data from individual states may be released earlier, so the market reaction to the 2:00 p.m. reading may be limited.

A detailed schedule for the day is provided below:

Source: xStation

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