Economic Calendar: German GDP, US House Prices and Consumer Confidence In Focus

Today's economic releases will be closely watched as markets navigate escalating US-China tech tensions and President Trump's tariff threats. With Asian stocks retreating and oil prices rising on Iran sanctions, investors will focus on German GDP data expected to confirm contraction and US consumer confidence figures anticipated to show further weakening. Central bank speakers from the ECB, Bundesbank, BoE, and Fed will be scrutinized for signals on monetary policy direction as Treasury yields touch fresh lows and gold approaches $3,000 amid growing expectations for Fed rate cuts.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Key Events (All times GMT)
07:00 - German GDP
-
German GDP (YoY) (Q4): actual -0.2% QoQ; -0.2% expected vs -0.3% prior
-
German GDP (QoQ) (Q4): actual -0.2% YoY; -0.2% expected vs 0.1% prior
14:00 - US House Price Index
-
S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (YoY) (Dec): 4.4% expected vs 4.3% prior
-
S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (MoM) (Dec): No forecast vs -0.1% prior
15:00 - US CB Consumer Confidence
-
CB Consumer Confidence (Feb): 102.7 expected vs 104.1 prior
15:00 - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock
-
API Weekly Crude Oil Stock (Previous: 3.339M)
Central Bank Speakers
-
10:00 - German Bundesbank Mauderer Speaks
-
10:00 - German Bundesbank President Nagel Speaks
-
13:00 - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
-
14:00 - BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
-
16:45 - Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks