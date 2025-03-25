Economic Calendar: German Ifo and US Housing Data in Focus

Today's economic calendar features German business sentiment readings, US housing data, and consumer confidence figures. Markets will be monitoring these indicators for signs of economic health amid ongoing trade tensions, with central bank speakers including Fed's Williams and Bundesbank's Nagel potentially offering policy insights.
Key Economic Data by Country (GMT)
09:00 - German Ifo Business Climate Data
- German Ifo Business Climate Index (Mar): Forecast 86.8 vs Previous 85.2
- German Business Expectations (Mar): Forecast 87.9 vs Previous 85.4
- German Current Assessment (Mar): Forecast 85.5 vs Previous 85.0
12:00 - US Building Permits
- Building Permits (Feb): Forecast 1.456M vs Previous 1.473M
13:00 - US House Price Index
- S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (YoY) (Jan): Forecast 4.6% vs Previous 4.5%
- S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (MoM) (Jan): Forecast 0.2% vs Previous -0.1%
14:00 - US Consumer Confidence & Home Sales
- CB Consumer Confidence (Mar): Forecast 94.2 vs Previous 98.3
- New Home Sales (Feb): Forecast 682K vs Previous 657K
- New Home Sales (MoM) (Feb): Previous -10.5%
17:00 - US Treasury Auction
- 2-Year Note Auction: Previous 4.169%
20:30 - US Oil Inventories
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: Previous 4.593M
Central Bank Speakers
- 12:40 - FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
- 13:05 - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- 16:00 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks