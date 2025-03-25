Read more
Economic Calendar: German Ifo and US Housing Data in Focus

7:01 AM 25 March 2025

Today's economic calendar features German business sentiment readings, US housing data, and consumer confidence figures. Markets will be monitoring these indicators for signs of economic health amid ongoing trade tensions, with central bank speakers including Fed's Williams and Bundesbank's Nagel potentially offering policy insights.

 

Key Economic Data by Country (GMT)

09:00 - German Ifo Business Climate Data

  • German Ifo Business Climate Index (Mar): Forecast 86.8 vs Previous 85.2
  • German Business Expectations (Mar): Forecast 87.9 vs Previous 85.4
  • German Current Assessment (Mar): Forecast 85.5 vs Previous 85.0

12:00 - US Building Permits

  • Building Permits (Feb): Forecast 1.456M vs Previous 1.473M

13:00 - US House Price Index

  • S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (YoY) (Jan): Forecast 4.6% vs Previous 4.5%
  • S&P/CS HPI Composite - 20 n.s.a. (MoM) (Jan): Forecast 0.2% vs Previous -0.1%

14:00 - US Consumer Confidence & Home Sales

  • CB Consumer Confidence (Mar): Forecast 94.2 vs Previous 98.3
  • New Home Sales (Feb): Forecast 682K vs Previous 657K
  • New Home Sales (MoM) (Feb): Previous -10.5%

17:00 - US Treasury Auction

  • 2-Year Note Auction: Previous 4.169%

20:30 - US Oil Inventories

  • API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: Previous 4.593M
 

Central Bank Speakers

  • 12:40 - FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
  • 13:05 - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
  • 16:00 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
Market News

26.03.2025
18:59

Daily summary: US tech sell-off drags down Wall Street. VIX surges 6% as fear rise

The US500 fell 1.22% to extend its worst quarterly slide since 2023, the US100 dropped 2%, and the US30 with losses of 0.4%. The session brings a major...

 18:42

Tesla drops 6% amid EV subsidy freeze in Canada 📉

Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are down nearly 6% today, contributing to the broader 1.6% sell-off on the Nasdaq. Alongside Nvidia, they are among the weakest...

 16:29

📉US100 tumbles 1.5%

The futures on Nasdaq 100 index (US100) slips almost 1.5% today, halting a three-day winning streak, as semiconductor giant Nvidia led technology shares...
