Read more

Economic calendar: German Ifo report and US home sales (24.09.2025)

6:59 AM 24 September 2025

After a week’s start dominated by Fed members’ speeches and PMI reports, a data-light Wednesday may help limit volatility following yesterday’s profit-taking on Wall Street. Still, markets are likely to just hold their breath ahead of Thursday’s full schedule of Fed speeches and Friday’s PCE inflation release.

In Europe, the key release will be the German Ifo business survey. A month ago, data showed strong resilience among entrepreneurs to ongoing global trade shifts, but the recent PMI drop may signal a correction in optimism.

In the US, housing market data is due, with recent weeks showing notable weakness, raising concerns about the American consumer. Commodity markets will be influenced by the EIA report.

 

Economic calendar for today:

08:00 BST, Germany – Speech by Balz from the Bundesbank

09:00 BST, Germany – Ifo report for September:

  • Business Climate Index: forecast 89.3; previous 89.0

  • Current Assessment: forecast 86.5; previous 86.4

  • Business Expectations: forecast 92.0; previous 91.6

13:30 BST, United States – Housing and construction sector for August:

  • Building permits m/m: forecast -3.7%; previous -2.2%

  • Building permits (units): forecast 1.312M; previous 1.362M

  • New home sales m/m: previous -0.6%

  • New home sales (units): forecast 650K; previous 652K

15:30 BST, United States – EIA report:

  • Gasoline inventories: previous -2.347M

  • Gasoline production: previous -0.180M

  • Distillate inventories: previous +0.670M

  • EIA weekly distillate prices: previous 4.046M

  • Distillate fuel production: previous -0.274M

  • Crude oil inventories in Cushing: previous -0.296M

  • Crude oil imports: previous -3.111M

  • Refinery crude runs w/w: previous -0.394M

  • Crude oil inventories: previous -9.285M

  • Refinery utilization w/w: previous -1.6%

18:00 BST, United States – 5-year Treasury note auction: previous 3.724%

21:10 BST, United States – Speech by FOMC member Daly

Share:
Back

Market News

26.09.2025
16:28

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.09.2025)

In the coming week, we will get key data for the Fed, namely labor market reports and ISM. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its...

 16:18

Fed Barkin comments on US economy and monetary policy 🗽

Today, Thomas Barkin of the Federal Reserve commented on U.S. monetary policy and the state of the American economy. Here are the key points from his remarks: I...

 15:05

BREAKING: UoM: consumer frustration with persistent high prices hits one-year high 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 60.4;...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits