Read more

Economic calendar: German Ifo report, US real estate sector (25.05.2025)

7:19 AM 25 August 2025

The dovish speech by the Fed Chair at the Jackson Hole symposium triggered major market reshuffling, as expectations of rate cuts returned and risk appetite rose sharply. On the other hand, investors are cautious about very aggressive pricing of further cuts, considering the series of inflation and labor market data to be released before the September FOMC.

The post–Jackson Hole excitement should stabilize during today’s session due to the lack of significant macroeconomic data releases. In the nearly empty calendar, we will find the German Ifo business sentiment report, Polish retail sales, and U.S. real estate market data. Nevertheless, after Friday’s moves, volatility should remain subdued today.

 

Economic calendar for today:

07:30 BST, Switzerland – labor market data:

  • Employment level (Q2): previous 5.512M

09:00 BST, Germany – Ifo report for August:

  • Business expectations: forecast 90.2; previous 90.7

  • Current conditions: forecast 86.7; previous 86.5

  • Business climate index: forecast 88.7; previous 88.6

09:00 BST, Poland – retail sales data for July:

  • Retail sales: forecast 3.5% y/y; previous 2.1% y/y

13:00 BST, United States – real estate and construction sector for July:

  • Building permits: forecast -2.8% m/m; previous -0.1% m/m

  • Building permits (total): forecast 1.354M; previous 1.393M

14:30 BST, Germany – Speech by Balz from Bundesbank

15:00 BST, United States – new home sales for July:

  • Total: forecast 635K; previous 627K

  • Change: previous +0.6% m/m

Share:
Back

Market News

26.08.2025
08:48

Political crisis in France deepens stock market declines

On Tuesday, financial markets in Europe are experiencing significant declines, with the Paris stock exchange suffering the biggest losses. The French CAC...

 07:46

Economic calendar: Durable goods orders, Fed and BoC bankers speeches

Tuesday's session on the financial markets begins with declines in the most important futures contracts based on European indices, suggesting that...

 06:35

Morning Wrap (26.08.2025)

Stocks in the APAC region are mostly trading lower after yesterday's weaker session on global markets, despite Friday's positive reaction to...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits