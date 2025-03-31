Economic calendar: German inflation data and Chicago PMI (31.03.2025)

The economic calendar for Monday remains light, though we are still ahead of a few key data points for the U.S. and the Eurozone, potentially driving volatility on EURUSD: German HICP and Chicago PMI.

Throughout the night we will also get a set of business sentiment indicators from Japan, Caixin PMIs for China and interest rate decision for Australia.

Economic calendar for today:

06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for February:

German Import Price Index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM;

German Import Price Index: actual 3.6% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;

German Retail Sales: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

German Retail Sales: actual 4.9% YoY; previous 4.0% YoY;

12:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for March:

German HICP: previous 0.5% MoM;

German CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM;

German CPI: previous 2.3% YoY;

German HICP: previous 2.6% YoY;

01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for March:

Chicago PMI: forecast 45.5; previous 45.5;

2:30 PM GMT, United States - Fed Dallas Manufacturing Index for March:

Previous -8.3;

11:50 PM GMT, Japan - Tankan Indices:

Small Manufacturing Index (Q1): forecast -1; previous 1;

Tankan Large Manufacturers forecast 12; previous 14;

Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Index (Q1): previous 16;

Tankan Large Non-Manufacturers Index forecast: 33; previous 33;

12:30 AM GMT, Australia - Retail Sales Data for February:

Retail Sales: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

01:45 AM GMT, China - PMI Data for March:

Caixin Manufacturing PMI: forecast 50.6; previous 50.8;

03:30 AM GMT, Australia - RBA Rate Statement

03:30 AM GMT, Australia - RBA Interest Rate Decision for April: