Economic Calendar: Good Friday Holiday Impacts Global Markets (18.04.2025)

6:50 AM 18 April 2025

With global markets largely closed for the holiday, reaction to economic data will likely be delayed until markets reopen next week. Investors will be watching Fed Member Daly's comments for any signals on monetary policy direction amid ongoing concerns about inflation and the economic impact of President Trump's tariff policies. The CFTC speculative positions data may offer insights into how traders are positioning ahead of next week's trading following recent market volatility.

Next week's calendar will feature several important releases including US housing data, PMI figures from major economies, and corporate earnings that could provide further clarity on the economic outlook amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

Global Markets - Good Friday Holiday Closures

  • United States
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • Italy
  • France
  • Spain
  • Australia
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong
  • South Africa
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • New Zealand

16:00 - US Federal Reserve Speaker

  • FOMC Member Daly Speaks

20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions

