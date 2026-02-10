Economic calendar: Indices and EURUSD await US retail sales report

Today’s economic calendar is fairly packed and heavily US-focused, with January retail sales set to take center stage. The earnings docket is relatively light. Among major names, Coca-Cola reports Q4 results pre-market, while Ford reports after the close.
Macro calendar
6 AM GMT - Norway: CPI inflation: 3.4% vs 3.0% forecast and 3.2% prior
10 AM GMT - US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 99.8 expected vs 99.5 prior
12:15 PM GMT - US: ADP Employment Report: 7.75k prior
12:30 PM GMT US: January Retail Sales: 0.4% forecast vs 0.6% prior
- Core retail sales: 0.4% forecast vs 0.5% prior
12:30 PM GMT - US: Trade-related price data
- Import prices: 0.1% forecast vs 0.4% prior
- Export prices: 0.8% forecast vs 0.8% prior
- Export price index: 0.1% vs 0.5% prior
12:55 PM GMT - US: Redbook (large-chain store sales index) 6.7% y/y prior
2 PM GMT - US: Business inventories: 0.2% forecast vs 0.3% prior
3 PM GMT - US: USDA WASDE (supply and demand estimates)
8:30 PM GMT - US: API weekly crude inventories: Expected: crude -11.1m bbl, gasoline -415k bbl
Fed speakers
18:00 - Fed: Hammack
19:00 - Fed: Logan
Earnings
Coca-Cola (pre-market), Ford (after the close)
EURUSD (H1 timeframe)
EURUSD is trading above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, while momentum indicators have cooled following the recent consolidation.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Silver plunges 9% 🚨Indices, crypto and precious metals under pressure
BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected
Economic calendar: US Jobless Claims and ECB Speeches to Offer Markets Breathing Room (12.02.2026)
BREAKING: Pound frozen after lower-than-expected GDP data from UK 🇬🇧 📉