Economic calendar: Inflation data from Germany in focus

Asian markets once again bring a spike in market volatility

New real estate stimulus measures propel Shanghai indexes up more than 7%

Confirmation of Ishiba's election as Japan's new prime minister lifts Nikkei index more than 5% lower

Monday's market session begins with a jump in volatility in the broad Asian market. New stimulus measures in the real estate market are propelling Shanghai indexes up more than 7% today, while in Japan, investors are concerned that new PM Ishiba will be willing to impose more taxes on corporations and on capital gains, which lifts the Nikkei index nearly 5% lower. In Europe itself, investors' attention turns today to CPI data from Germany, which will be announced at 1:00 p.m. BST, and from the individual states at 09:00 a.m BST.

Also scheduled for today are a series of regional data from the US, as well as speeches by Bowman, Powell of the Fed and Lagarde of the ECB. At this point, however, it is unclear whether the bankers will want to comment on the current monetary situation in them.

Detailed macro calendar:

09:00 am BST - Germany, the market will see CPI data from the individual German states.

01:00 am BST - Germany, main CPI reading for September. Forecast: 1.7% y/y. Previously: 1.9% y/y.

01:50 pm BST - US, speech by Bowman from the Fed.

02:00 pm BST - Eurozone, speech by Lagarde of the ECB

02:45 pm BST - USA, Chicago PMI data for September. Forecast: 46.2; Previously: 46,1.

03:00 pm BST - USA, Dallas FED data for industry for September. Forecast: -4.5; Previous: -9,7.

06:55 pm BST - USA, FED Powell speech.