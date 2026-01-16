Economic calendar: Inflation in Europe and US manufacturing in the spotlight📌

Today, the market is primarily focused on inflation and industrial production data from the world’s major economies. In Germany and Italy, final consumer inflation figures are being released, which could provide guidance for monetary policy in the eurozone and shape investors’ expectations regarding the European Central Bank. In the United States, attention is on industrial production and housing market releases, which offer insight into the strength of the economy and potential inflationary pressures. Additionally, the market is monitoring activity in the oil sector, which affects both commodity prices and sentiment across the broader energy sector. The outcomes of these releases could have a significant impact on current market sentiment and expectations for the actions of major central banks globally.
Schedule in CET
08:00 Germany – Final Consumer Inflation (December)
CPI (m/m): actual 0.0% (forecast 0.0%, previous -0.2%)
HICP (m/m): actual 0.2% (forecast 0.2%, previous -0.5%)
CPI (y/y): actual 1.8% (forecast 1.8%, previous 2.3%)
HICP (y/y): actual 2.0% (forecast 2.0%, previous 2.6%)
10:00 Italy – Final Consumer Inflation (December)
CPI (m/m): forecast 0.2% (previous -0.2%)
CPI (y/y): forecast 1.2% (previous 1.1%)
11:00 UK – Public Speech by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey
14:00 Poland – Core Inflation Indicators (December)
Inflation excluding administered prices (y/y): previous 2%
Inflation excluding most volatile prices (y/y): previous 3.1%
Inflation excluding food and energy (y/y): forecast 2.8%, previous 2.7%
15% trimmed mean (y/y): previous 2.4%
14:00 Poland – Minutes from the Monetary Policy Council Meeting (December)
14:15 Canada – Housing Starts (December)
Forecast 255k (previous 254.1k)
15:15 USA – Industrial Production (December)
Industrial Production (m/m): forecast 0.1% (previous 0.2%)
Capacity Utilization: forecast 76% (previous 76%)
Industrial Production (y/y): previous 2.5%
16:00 USA – NAHB Housing Market Index (January)
Forecast 40 (previous 39)
16:30 Australia – Conference Board Leading Economic Index (November)
Previous 0.3%
17:00 USA – Public Speech by Fed Board Member Michelle Bowman
19:00 USA – Oil Rig Count (weekly)
Forecast 407 (previous 409)
21:30 USA – Public Speech by Fed Board Member Philip Jefferson
Corporate Earnings Reports – Pre-Market
PNC Financial Services Group
M&T Bank Corporation
State Street Corporation
