Economic Calendar: Inflation in Germany and Canada in the Spotlight

Today, markets are mainly focused on data from Germany and Canada. Investors will be watching Germany’s producer price inflation as well as key economic indicators from Canada, including IPPI inflation, retail sales, and the new home price index. The outcomes of these releases could have a significant impact on market sentiment and monetary policy expectations.
Today in the Calendar (CET):
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08:00 – Germany
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PPI Inflation (m/m): actual -0.5% (forecast 0.3%; previous -0.6%)
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PPI Inflation (y/y): actual -3.3% (forecast -2.7%; previous -3%)
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09:00 – Poland
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BIEC Well-being Index (March): previous 95.6
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09:30 – Poland
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Economic Sentiment (March)
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10:00 – Eurozone
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Current Account Balance n.s.a.: previous EUR 34.6 bn
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Current Account Balance s.a.: forecast EUR 17.2 bn; previous EUR 14.6 bn
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10:00 – Italy
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Foreign Trade Balance (January): forecast EUR 5.6 bn; previous EUR 6.04 bn
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11:00 – Eurozone
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Foreign Trade Balance n.s.a.: previous EUR 12.6 bn
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Foreign Trade Balance s.a.: forecast EUR 12.6 bn; previous EUR 11.6 bn
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12:00 – United Kingdom
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CBI Orders Index (March): forecast -29; previous -28
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13:30 – Canada
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IPPI Inflation (m/m): forecast 0.6%; previous 2.7%
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IPPI Inflation (y/y): previous 5.4%
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Retail Sales (m/m): forecast 1.4%; previous -0.4%
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Retail Sales ex-Autos (m/m): forecast 1.2%; previous 0.1%
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New Home Price Index (m/m, February): forecast -0.3%; previous -0.4%
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18:00 – USA
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Oil Rig Count (weekly): previous 412
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18:30 – Germany
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Public speech by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel
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ECB chair, Christine Lagarde press conference (LIVE)
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