XTB Online Trading

Economic Calendar: JOLTS & Earnings in Spotlight

7:13 AM 29 October 2024

Today's economic calendar features a mix of important consumer sentiment data, trade balance figures, and central bank communications, with particular focus on German consumer climate and U.S. economic indicators. Key highlights include U.S. Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings data, alongside multiple Bank of Canada officials' speeches. The German consumer climate has started the day, slightly exceeding expectations. Market participants will closely watch U.S. trade balance data and housing price indicators for further insights into economic conditions.

 

Economic Data Releases (Times in GMT):

07:00 - German GfK Consumer Sentiment: -18.3 actual vs -20.5 forecast; -21.2 previous

07:00 - Swedish GDP YoY Advance: -0.1 actual vs 0.5% forecast; 0.5% previous

9:30 - UK Data Releases:

  • Mortgage Lending: £2.85B forecast vs £2.861B previous
  • Mortgage Approvals: 64.4K forecast vs 64.858K previous
  • Consumer Credit: £1.3B forecast vs £1.295B previous
  • M4 Money Supply: -0.1% previous

12:30 - U.S. Trade & Inventory Data:

  • Wholesale Inventories MoM Adv: 0.1% forecast vs 0.1% previous
  • Retail Inventories Ex-Auto Adv: forecast 0.5%
  • Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$95.95B forecast vs -$94.22B previous

12:55 - U.S. Redbook YoY: forecast 4.6%

13:00 - U.S. Housing & Confidence Data:

  • Case-Shiller 20 YoY: 5.05% forecast vs 5.9% previous
  • House Price Index YoY: forecast 4.5%
  • House Price Index MoM: 0.1% forecast vs 0.1% previous
  • Consumer Confidence: 99.5 forecast vs 98.7 previous
  • JOLTS Job Openings: 8M forecast vs 8.040M previous

20:30 - U.S. API Stock Changes (Previous):

  • Crude Oil: 1.643M
  • Gasoline: -2.019M
  • Distillate: -1.478M
  • Cushing: -0.216M

Central Bank Speakers:

  • 10:30 - BoC Governor Macklem Speech
  • 18:30 - BoC Senior Deputy Governor Rogers Speech
  • 18:30 - BoC Governor Macklem Second Speech

Corporate Earnings:

  • Pre-Market:
    • Pfizer (PFE.US)
    • Sysco Corp (SYY.US)
    • Phillips 66 (PSX.US)
    • SoFi Technologies (SOFI.US)
  • After-Market:
    • Alphabet (GOOGL.US)
    • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US)
    • Visa (V.US)
    • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US)
    • Mondelez International (MDLZ.US)
Market News

30.10.2024
20:29

US100 dips 1.1% despite strong Microsoft earnings results 📊Meta Platforms with partially disappointing guidance

Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) lose 1.1% today after very important earnings releases from Magnificent 7 large caps, Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Meta Platforms...

 18:49

Daily summary: indices extend declines, gold hits a new ATH, and USD falls by 0.25%📄

Indices are deepening the losses from the start of the session. At the time of publication, the US500 is down 0.35% to 5866 points, the US100 is...

 17:31

🟡How Will Gold React to the US Elections?

Gold has enjoyed one of its best years on record, with prices surging since the start of the year. This rally can be attributed to a shift in central bank...
