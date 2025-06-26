Read more

Economic Calendar: Key US Data Releases and Central Bank Speeches

6:47 AM 26 June 2025

While the European session's calendar includes a range of readings from European, Asian, and South African economies, these are not expected to be market-moving events. Of greater significance will be the EU Leaders' Summit at 11:00 BST, which could be a key event ahead of the looming expiration of the US-China tariff suspension.

Today's Calendar (All times BST):

  • 09:30: UK – BoE's Breeden speaks
  • 10:45: EMU – ECB's De Guindos speaks
  • 11:00: EMU – EU Summit
  • 12:00: Turkey – CBRT Meeting Minutes
  • 12:00: EMU – ECB's Schnabel speaks
  • 13:00: US – Fed's Barkin speaks
  • 13:30: US – Initial Jobless Claims (Forecast: 244k; Previous: 245k)
  • 13:30: US – GDP (3rd estimate) (Forecast: -0.2%; Previous: 2.4%)
  • 13:30: US – Durable Goods Orders for May (Forecast: 8.6% m/m; Previous: -6.3% m/m)
  • 13:30: US – Trade Balance for May (Forecast: -$86.3bn; Previous: -$86.97bn)
  • 13:30: US – Fed's Goolsbee speaks
  • 13:45: US – Fed's Barkin and Daly speak
  • 15:00: US – Pending Home Sales Index (Forecast: 0.2% m/m; Previous: -6.3% m/m)
  • 15:30: US – EIA Natural Gas Storage Change (Forecast: 88 bcf; Previous: 95 bcf)
  • 18:15: US – Fed's Barr speaks
  • 19:30: US – ECB's Lagarde speaks
Share:
Back

Market News

27.06.2025
13:32

BREAKING: US Core PCE Higher Than Expected 📈

01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May: Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6%...

 12:51

🟡Gold Tumbles Nearly 1.5% Ahead of PCE

Gold is seeing a sharp decline in value, a move that is notable given the concurrent weakness in the US dollar and rising expectations for Fed rate cuts....

 12:05

Chart of the day - GOLD (27.06.2025)

Gold (GOLD) is down over 1.3% today, as traders take profits amid signs of easing global geopolitical tensions. Firstly, the situation in the Middle...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits