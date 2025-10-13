Economic calendar: light agenda kicking off an interesting week 📌

Today’s macroeconomic release calendar contains no major events likely to impact global financial markets. However, later in the week, the corporate earnings season will begin in earnest.
The release of U.S. macroeconomic data remains suspended due to the ongoing government shutdown. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has announced that the CPI report — originally scheduled for this Wednesday — will be published with a delay on October 24. All other macroeconomic data released by the BLS will remain on hold until the federal government resumes normal operations.
Detailed corporate calendar
Detailed macro calendar
02:00 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Vice President Buch Speaks
06:30 PM BST, Germany - German Buba Balz Speaks
08:10 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE MPC Member Mann Speaks
