7:28 AM · 2 February 2026

Economic calendar: Manufacturing PMI data in focus, Palantir earnings in the background💡

Markets are starting the new trading week with significant sell-offs. All major instruments are losing ground: GOLD, SILVER, NATGAS and OIL.WTI. Stock exchanges are also affected by the declines, while defensive currencies, in this case especially the USD, are performing best on the FX market.

In the coming hours, attention will be drawn to, among other things, German retail sales data for December, final global PMI readings for industry for January, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, speeches by central bank representatives – Breeden from the BoE and Bostic from the Fed – as well as the announcement of the US debt refinancing plan and the results of Palantir and NXP Semiconductors.

Detailed macro calendar below:

Source: xStation

Company calendar for the entire week. Source: XTB

4 February 2026, 7:01 AM

Economic calendar: Alphabet's earnings in the spotlight 💡
4 February 2026, 6:47 AM

Morning Wrap (04.02.2026)
3 February 2026, 5:34 PM

BREAKING: US Navy shot down Iranian drone approaching USS Abraham Lincon carrier🗽OIL reacts
3 February 2026, 5:21 PM

🚨Bitcoin and Ethereum lose amid weakening sentiments on Wall Street
