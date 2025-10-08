Economic calendar: Market eyes FOMC minutes (08.10.2025)

Today’s session brings relatively few hard macroeconomic releases, with sentiment expected to be shaped largely by a series of scheduled speeches from central bankers.

Markets are mainly awaiting the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting, with sensitivity to U.S. monetary policy developments heightened by the ongoing government shutdown and the risk of delayed inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The calendar also features speakers from the Fed, ECB, Bundesbank, Bank of Spain, and the Bank of England, as well as the rate decision from a Polish central bank.

The EIA fuel report will still be released despite the shutdown, in line with the October 1st announcement.

Economic calendar for today:

07:00 BST – Germany: Industrial production for August

YoY: actual -3.9%; previous 1.53%

MoM: actual -4.3%; forecast -1.0%; previous 1.3%

10:15 BST – Germany: Speech by Buch, Vice President of Bundesbank

11:30 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB’s Elderson

~13:00 BST – Poland: October interest rate decision

forecast 4.75%; previous 4.75%

14:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB Governing Council member Fernandez-Bollo

14:30 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr

15:00 BST – U.S.: August inflation-related data

Construction spending: forecast -0.1% m/m; previous -0.1% m/m

15:00 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Austan Goolsbee

15:30 BST – U.S.: EIA report

Refinery utilization (w/w): previous -1.6%

Crude oil inventories: forecast +0.400M; previous +1.792M

Refinery crude throughput (w/w): previous -0.308M

Crude imports: previous +0.071M

Cushing crude inventories: previous -0.271M

Distillate fuel production: previous -0.025M

Distillate stockpiles: forecast -0.730M; previous +0.578M

Gasoline production: previous -0.363M

Gasoline stockpiles: forecast -1.380M; previous +4.125M

Heating oil inventories: previous +0.187M

16:00 BST – UK: Speech by BoE MPC member Pill

17:00 BST – Eurozone: Speech by ECB President Lagarde

18:00 BST – U.S.: 10-year Treasury note auction (previous 4.033%)

19:00 BST – U.S.: FOMC meeting minutes

20:15 BST – U.S.: Speech by FOMC member Kashkari

22:45 BST – U.S.: Speech by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr