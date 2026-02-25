Read more
7:53 AM · 25 February 2026

Economic calendar: Nvidia earnings in focus on Wall Street

Today’s macro calendar is very light, with Wall Street sentiment set to be dominated by the quarterly earnings report from the world’s largest company, Nvidia (NVDA.US), which will be released after the US session.

Macro calendar (GMT)

09:00 GMT – Final CPI data, 1.7% YoY forecast vs 1.7% previously (-0.5% MoM forecast vs 0.2% previously)

2:30 GMT – EIA crude oil inventories change, forecast +1.925 million barrels vs -9 million barrels previously

Central bank speakers (GMT)

09:00 GMT – ECB’s Vujcic

02:40 GMT – Fed’s Barkin

15:00 GMT – Fed’s Schmid

5:20 GMT – Fed’s Musalem

Earnings

After the session – Nvidia (NVDA.US)

