Economic calendar: PMI data as the key reports of the day 📌

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. The main publications will be PMI reports from European countries, followed later by PMI data from the United States.

Despite the Epiphany holiday observed in some countries, stock exchanges generally remain open. Trading schedules vary: several exchanges in Central and Eastern Europe — where it is a public holiday — are closed, while the main Western European markets such as Euronext and the London Stock Exchange, as well as US exchanges (NYSE and Nasdaq), are operating as normal. Asian markets have also mostly been functioning without changes.

Detailed calendar for the day:

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for December:

French CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

French CPI: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;

French HICP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

French HICP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for December:

HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 57.1; forecast 54.8; previous 55.6;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for December:

HCOB Italy Services PMI: forecast 54.2; previous 55.0;

HCOB Italy Composite PMI: previous 53.8;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for December:

HCOB France Services PMI: forecast 50.2; previous 51.4;

HCOB France Composite PMI: forecast 50.1; previous 50.4;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for December:

HCOB Germany Services PMI: forecast 52.6; previous 53.1;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: forecast 51.5; previous 52.4;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for December:

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: forecast 52.6; previous 53.6;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: forecast 51.9; previous 52.8;

09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for December:

S&P Global Services PMI: forecast 52.1; previous 51.3;

S&P Global Composite PMI: forecast 52.1; previous 51.2;

01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for December:

German HICP: forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM;

German HICP: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

German CPI: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

German CPI: forecast 2.0% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for December: