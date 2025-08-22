Economic calendar: Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole 📌

Today – and likely for the entire week – the most important event will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming.

Markets expect Powell to emphasize a data-dependent approach, avoiding explicit signals regarding the September decision. After hawkish Fed remarks and stronger PMI data, investors have lowered the probability of a 25 bp September cut to 73.3%. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs expects Powell to sound dovish, paving the way for three rate cuts starting in September.

In addition, we will also hear comments from Collins and Hammack.

Detailed calendar of the day:

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Retail Sales Data for June:

Retail Sales: previous -1.1% MoM;

Retail Sales: forecast 1.3% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for July:

previous 0.3% MoM;

Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Chair Powell Speaks

05:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks