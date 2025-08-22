Economic calendar: Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole 📌

Read more

7:40 AM 22 August 2025

Today – and likely for the entire week – the most important event will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming.

Markets expect Powell to emphasize a data-dependent approach, avoiding explicit signals regarding the September decision. After hawkish Fed remarks and stronger PMI data, investors have lowered the probability of a 25 bp September cut to 73.3%. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs expects Powell to sound dovish, paving the way for three rate cuts starting in September.

In addition, we will also hear comments from Collins and Hammack.

Detailed calendar of the day:

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Retail Sales Data for June:

  • Retail Sales: previous -1.1% MoM;
  • Retail Sales: forecast 1.3% MoM; previous -1.1% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for July:

  • previous 0.3% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Retail Sales Data for June:

  • Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;

03:00 PM BST, United States - Fed Chair Powell Speaks

05:00 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks

 

 

Market News

22.08.2025
19:01

Daily summary: Dovish Jackson Hole drives EURUSD and gold 📈Optimism on Wall Street

U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver...

 18:43

CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains...

 17:45

Ethereum jumps 11% amid 'dovish' Jackson Hole and rebound on Wall Street 📈

The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...
