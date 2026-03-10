Read more
8:06 AM · 10 March 2026

Economic Calendar: Quiet Tuesday Highlights Geopolitics and Weekly Oil Stocks (10.03.2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app

After digesting a heavy batch of data from Asian heavyweights—including Japan's GDP rebound and China’s record trade surplus—alongside fresh Eurozone trade figures, Tuesday’s macro calendar is now virtually empty. This silence is sharpening the market's focus on the fast-moving developments in the Iran war.

We are seeing a temporary breather in the oil market and a bump in risk currencies like the AUD, but the current optimism is fragile. While Donald Trump’s suggestions that the war could be "over soon" provided a welcome boost to sentiment today, words alone may not be enough to sustain a long-term rally if Iran continues its military defiance.

The only significant data point remaining is the crude oil inventory report. Given the recent surge in volatility—with Brent crude currently trading near $89.50 following a sharp plunge from $120—investors are highly sensitized to any data that might impact supply.

 

All times CET. Filtered by: US, UK, France, Germany, Eurozone, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Canada. Source: xStation5

9 March 2026, 4:30 PM

Is the FDA sabotaging medical companies? UniQure’s valuation rollercoaster
5 March 2026, 6:59 AM

Morning wrap (05.03.2026)
4 March 2026, 4:24 PM

Iran: Situation overview and outlook
4 March 2026, 4:08 PM

US OPEN: Wall Street buoyed by robust data and shifting sentiment
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits