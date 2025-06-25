Read more

Economic calendar: Second day of Powell's testimony 🏛️

7:19 AM 25 June 2025
  • Futures contracts indicate a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe 
  • The geopolitical situation is calming down, at least temporarily 
  • The macro calendar includes: CNB decisions, the second day of Powell's speeches, and EIA data on oil inventories

The start of Wednesday's session on international markets indicates relatively positive investor sentiment towards the calming of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The lack of escalation between Iran and Israel, at least for the time being, gives markets a chance to return to their “old tracks,” which until recently were dominated by tariff negotiations and negotiations on Trump's bills. 

The macro calendar for today's session is relatively empty. Investors will focus on GDP data from Spain, the CNB's decision on interest rates, and Powell's comments during the second day of hearings. For the oil market, data on changes in US oil inventories may be the most important.

Macro calendar for today's session:

Source: xStation

