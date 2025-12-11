​​​​​​​Economic calendar: trade balance and jobless claims 🔎

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, allowing investors to cool off after yesterday’s Fed decision and Oracle’s earnings report released after the cash-session close. The key publications of the day will be the delayed U.S. trade balance report for September and the weekly jobless-claims data.
In addition, we will also get interest-rate decisions from Switzerland and Turkey.
Detailed calendar for the day:
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q4) for December:
- forecast 0.00%; previous 0.00%;
09:00 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Press Conference
09:50 AM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Gov Bailey Speaks
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Initial Jobless Claims: forecast 220K; previous 191K;
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: previous 214.75K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: forecast 1,950K; previous 1,939K;
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Balance of Tade Data for September:
- Trade Balance: forecast -4.40B; previous -6.32B;
- Imports: previous 66.91B;
- Exports: previous 60.58B;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for September:
- Trade Balance: forecast -62.50B; previous -59.60B;
- Exports: previous 280.80B;
- Imports: previous 340.40B;
