Economic Calendar: U.S. Employment Data and Central Bank speeches in focus

Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe and the United States. Key highlights include the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls report, UK Construction PMI, and multiple speeches from European Central Bank (ECB) officials. The day also features important economic indicators from Germany and Russia. Additionally, U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data will be closely watched by market participants. The mix of employment, construction activity, and central bank communication will provide crucial insights into the current economic landscape and potential policy directions. It's worth noting that China is observing National Day today, which may impact market activity in the region.
Economic Data Releases (BST):
09:30 - UK S&P Global/CIPS Construction PMI (Sep): 53.1 forecast vs 53.6 previous
13:30 - U.S. Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) (Sep): 3.8% forecast
13:30 - U.S. Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) (Sep): 0.3% forecast vs 0.4% previous
13:30 - U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (Sep): 147K forecast vs 142K previous
13:30 - U.S. Participation Rate (Sep): 62.7% forecast
13:30 - U.S. Private Nonfarm Payrolls (Sep): 125K forecast vs 118K previous
13:30 - U.S. U6 Unemployment Rate (Sep): 7.9% forecast
13:30 - U.S. Unemployment Rate (Sep): 4.2% forecast vs 4.2% previous
15:00 - Canada Ivey PMI (Sep): 50.3 forecast vs 48.2 previous
18:00 - U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: 484 forecast
18:00 - U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: 587 forecast
20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions for various assets
Central Bankers' Speeches:
- BoE MPC Member Pill (08:55 BST)
- German Buba Vice President Buch (09:00 BST)
- ECB's De Guindos (11:00 BST)
- FOMC Member Williams (14:00 BST)
- ECB's Elderson (14:10 BST)