Economic calendar: U.S. Q4 data in focus (27.03.2025)

Thursday will be packed with data from the U.S. (quarterly GDP, PCE, jobless claims, gas inventory changes) as well as speeches from European Central Bank (ECB) representatives. The final U.S. GDP reading for Q4 may attract investor attention following the OECD’s recent downgrade of U.S. growth forecasts. The quarterly PCE data will serve as a prelude to tomorrow’s February reading.

ECB members' speeches will be significant due to the growing diversity of opinions regarding the April interest rate decision. Over the past week, the ECB has sent many dovish signals (Stournaras, Cipollone), but several bankers still emphasize the existence of two-sided risks (Wunsch).

Economic calendar for today (GMT):