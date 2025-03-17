Read more
Economic calendar: U.S. retail sales set for a rebound? (17.03.2025)

7:47 AM 17 March 2025

This week will be marked by the Fed's decision regarding interest rates in the USA. However, before investors learn the decision of the American central bank on Wednesday, there are several publications concerning economic activity in the USA. The most important publication today is undoubtedly the retail sales data for February, which in January fell unexpectedly by 0.9%, mainly due to the cold weather that discouraged unnecessary trips for shopping.

 

Economic calendar for today:

 

02:00 GMT, China - labor market data for February:

  • Unemployment rate in China: current 5.4%; forecast 5.1%; previous 5.1%;

02:00 GMT, China - retail sales data for February:

  • Retail sales in China, year-to-date: current 2.98% YoY; previous 3.48% YoY;
  • Retail sales: current 4.0% YoY; forecast 3.8% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY;

02:00 GMT, China - industrial production data for February:

  • Industrial production in China, year-to-date: current 5.9% YoY; previous 5.8% YoY;
  • Industrial production: current 5.9% YoY; forecast 5.3% YoY; previous 6.2% YoY;

02:00 GMT, China - fixed asset investment data for February:

  • current 4.1% YoY; forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY;

12:15 GMT, Germany - Mauderer's speech from the German Bundesbank

12:15 GMT, Canada - real estate and construction sector data for February:

  • Housing starts: forecast 246.0K; previous 239.7K;

12:30 GMT, Canada - Foreign securities purchases for January:

  • forecast 17.44B; previous 14.37B;

12:30 GMT, United States - retail sales data for February:

  • Retail sales: previous 4.20% YoY;
  • Retail sales: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;
  • Control retail sales: previous -0.8% MoM;
  • Core retail sales: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;

12:30 GMT, United States - EIA report for February:

  • Retail sales excluding gasoline/cars: previous -0.5% MoM;

12:30 GMT, United States - industrial production data for March:

  • New York Fed production index: forecast -1.90; previous 5.70;

13:00 GMT, Poland - inflation data for February:

  • Core CPI: previous 4.0% YoY;
Market News

18.03.2025
18:37

Daily Summary: Markets Resume Decline as Tech Sector Leads Selloff

Wall Street snapped a two-day rebound as selling resumed in major technology companies, with the US500 falling 1.25%, US100 dropping 1.79%, and US30...

 18:06

BREAKING: US indices muted after Trump-Putin call

The end of the conversation between Trump and Putin did not bring relief to Wall Street. Contracts on American indices are still in the red, with the US100...

 15:31

Cocoa surges 2.3% above $8000 amid weak crop in Ivory Coast and harvest delays

COCOA futures rise 2.3% above $8000 per ton today, as the Ivory Coast expects 40% lower mid-crop season due to prolonged drought and limited rainfall,...
