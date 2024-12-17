Economic Calendar: UK Employment and US Retail Sales Figures in Focus

Today's calendar features important UK labor market data, German business sentiment indicators, and US retail sales figures. Markets will closely monitor Canadian inflation data while several ECB speakers are scheduled.
Economic Data Releases (GMT):
07:00 UK Employment Data
- Average Earnings Index: forecast 4.6% vs 4.3% previous
- Claimant Count Change (Nov): forecast 28.2K vs 28.7K previous
- Employment Change 3M/3M: forecast -12K vs 21K previous
- Unemployment Rate (Oct): forecast 4.3% vs 4.3% previous
09:00 German Sentiment Indicators
- German Business Expectations: forecast 87.5 vs 87.2 previous
- German Current Assessment: forecast 84.0 vs 84.3 previous
- German Ifo Business Climate Index: forecast 85.5 vs 85.7 previous
10:00 German ZEW
- Current Conditions: forecast -92.9 vs -91.4 previous
- Economic Sentiment: forecast 6.8 vs 7.4 previous
- Trade Balance (Oct): forecast 11.7B vs 12.5B previous
- ZEW Economic Sentiment: forecast 12.2 vs 12.5 previous
13:30 US & Canadian Data
- US Core Retail Sales (Nov): forecast 0.4% vs 0.1% previous
- US Retail Sales (Nov): forecast 0.6% vs 0.4% previous
- Canadian Core CPI (MoM) (Nov): 0.4% previous
- Canadian CPI (MoM): forecast 0.1% vs 0.4% previous
14:15 US Industrial Production
- Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov): forecast 0.3% vs -0.3% previous
- Industrial Production (YoY) (Nov): forecast 0.1% vs -0.29% previous
15:00 US Business Inventories
- Business Inventories (Oct): forecast 0.2% vs 0.1% previous
- Retail Inventories Ex-Auto (Oct): forecast 0.1% vs 0.1% previous
18:00-22:00 Other Releases
- Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4): forecast 3.3% vs 3.3% previous
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: 0.499M previous
Central Bank Speakers (GMT):
- ECB's Elderson Speaks (10:00 GMT)