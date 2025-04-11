Read more
Economic Calendar: UK GDP, European Inflation, and US PPI in Focus (11.04.2025)

6:43 AM 11 April 2025

Today's economic calendar features UK GDP data, European inflation readings, and US producer price figures. Markets will be watching these indicators closely for signs of economic health amid the escalating US-China trade tensions, with ECB President Lagarde and Fed's Williams scheduled to speak, potentially offering insights on monetary policy direction.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

07:00 - UK Economic Data

  • UK GDP (MoM) (Feb): Forecast 0.1% vs Previous -0.1%
  • UK Industrial Production (MoM) (Feb): Forecast 0.1% vs Previous -0.9%
  • UK Manufacturing Production (MoM) (Feb): Forecast 0.2% vs Previous -1.1%
  • UK Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change (Feb): Forecast 0.4% vs Previous 0.2%
  • UK Trade Balance (Feb): Forecast -£17.30B vs Previous -£17.85B

07:00 - German Inflation Data

  • German CPI (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 2.2% vs Previous 2.3%
  • German CPI (MoM) (Mar): Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.4%

08:00 - Spanish Inflation Data

  • Spanish CPI (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 2.3% vs Previous 3.0%
  • Spanish HICP (YoY) (Mar): Forecast 2.2% vs Previous 2.9%

13:30 - US Producer Price Index

  • US Core PPI (MoM) (Mar): Forecast 0.3% vs Previous -0.1%
  • US PPI (MoM) (Mar): Forecast 0.2% vs Previous 0.0%

15:00 - US Michigan Consumer Sentiment

  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Apr): Forecast 54.0 vs Previous 57.0
  • Michigan Consumer Expectations (Apr): Forecast 50.8 vs Previous 52.6
  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr): Previous 5.0%
  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations (Apr): Previous 4.1%

18:00 - US Oil Rig Count

  • U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 489
  • U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 590

20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions

  • Various currency, commodity, and index speculative positions data

 

Central Bank Speakers

  • 10:45 - ECB President Lagarde Speaks
  • 16:00 - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
