Read more

Economic calendar: Ukraine talks remain in focus (18.08.2025)

7:36 AM 18 August 2025

Today’s session will be exceptionally poor in macroeconomic data releases, which will sharpen market attention on the Trump–Zelensky meeting, joined by European leaders and NATO’s Secretary General.

Although the biggest risk of a top-down Trump–Putin arrangement has been postponed, the latest comments from the U.S. president, that “Crimea and NATO are off the table for Ukraine,” may undermine sentiment in European markets. Nevertheless, the greatest volatility is expected in energy commodities, which remain a key bargaining chip in the White House’s negotiations with Russia.

 

Economic calendar for today:

10:00 BST, Eurozone – June trade balance

  • Forecast: 18.1B; Previous: 16.2B

13:00 BST, Poland – July inflation data:

  • Core CPI: Forecast: 3.3% y/y; Previous: 3.4% y/y

13:15 BST, Canada – July housing & construction data:

  • Housing starts: Forecast: 264.0K; Previous: 283.7K

13:30 BST, Canada – Foreign securities purchases (June):

  • Forecast: -4.75B; Previous: -2.79B

13:30 BST, Canada – Canadian purchases of foreign securities (June):

  • Previous: 13.370B

Share:
Back

Market News

19.08.2025
12:44

Hong Kong unemployment rate much higher than expected 📌HK.cash gains

Futures on Hang Seng (HK.cash) went slightly higher after the weaker than expected unemployment rate reading from Hong Kong which came in at 3.7% level...

 12:41

Home Depot with Moderate Growth and Cautious Outlook for 2025

Home Depot (HD.US) reported its second-quarter 2025 results, which came in line with market expectations, though they offered little in the way of positive...

 10:14

Chart of the day: DE40 (19.08.2025)

Following yesterday's talks at the White House, it is becoming increasingly clear that the burden of financing support for Ukraine will be shifted...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits