Economic calendar: US CB Consumer Confidence report in focus

Economic calendar
- 9 AM GMT – Eurozone, ECB Lending Survey
- 1:15 PM GMT – U.S., ADP (weekly change in private sector employment), previous: 54.75k
- 2 PM GMT – U.S., house price index m/m, expected: 0.1% vs 0.1% previously
- 3 PM GMT – U.S., Conference Board consumer confidence, expected: 89 vs 91.8 previously
- 3 PM GMT – U.S., Richmond Fed index, expected: 1 vs 0 previously
- 9:30 PM GMT – U.S., API crude oil inventories change
US Companies Earnings
- General Motors, Coca-Cola, UPS – before the U.S. session
- Visa, Starbucks – after the U.S. session
Central bank speakers
- 11:45 AM GMT – BoE, Bailey
- 5:30 PM GMT – ECB, Christine Lagarde
EURUSD (H1 interval)
Source: xStation5
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