Read more
8:04 AM · 28 April 2026

Economic calendar: US CB Consumer Confidence report in focus

Today’s economic calendar is relatively light, although U.S. Conference Board data will provide additional insight into “Main Street” sentiment. Recent U.S. consumer sentiment readings have been very weak, with University of Michigan indices falling to record lows- raising the question of whether the Conference Board survey will confirm this weakness on a similar scale.

Economic calendar

  • 9 AM GMT – Eurozone, ECB Lending Survey
  • 1:15 PM GMT  – U.S., ADP (weekly change in private sector employment), previous: 54.75k
  • 2 PM GMT  – U.S., house price index m/m, expected: 0.1% vs 0.1% previously
  • 3 PM GMT  – U.S., Conference Board consumer confidence, expected: 89 vs 91.8 previously
  • 3 PM GMT  – U.S., Richmond Fed index, expected: 1 vs 0 previously
  • 9:30 PM GMT  – U.S., API crude oil inventories change

US Companies Earnings

  • General Motors, Coca-Cola, UPS – before the U.S. session
  • Visa, Starbucks – after the U.S. session

Central bank speakers

  • 11:45 AM GMT  – BoE, Bailey
  • 5:30 PM GMT  – ECB, Christine Lagarde

EURUSD (H1 interval)

Source: xStation5

28 April 2026, 7:02 AM

Morning wrap 📈 Oil at the highest level since 7 April, Wall Street uncertain ahead of the Fed
27 April 2026, 6:43 PM

Daliy Summary: Iran Seeks Truce as Markets Brace for Wednesday
27 April 2026, 5:12 PM

Crypto News ⚡ Bitcoin under Pressure: Will it drop again?
27 April 2026, 4:34 PM

Wall Street loses momentum? 🚩 Highlights from the S&P 500 earnings season
Economic reports
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits