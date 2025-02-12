Economic Calendar: US CPI Data in Focus

All eyes will be set on US CPI data and Fed Chair Powell's second day of congressional testimony, with particular attention to any comments on recent trade tensions and their potential impact on inflation outlook. OPEC monthly report and Crude Oil Inventories will be closely watched for oil market insights amid recent price volatility.
Key Economic Data Releases (All times in GMT)
- 12:00 - OPEC Monthly Report
- 13:30 - US Core CPI (January)
- MoM: Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.2%
- YoY: Forecast 3.1% vs Previous 3.2%
- 13:30 - US CPI (January)
- MoM: Forecast 0.3% vs Previous 0.4%
- YoY: Forecast 2.9% vs Previous 2.9%
- 15:30 - US Crude Oil Inventories
- Forecast: 2.400M vs Previous 8.664M
- 15:30 - US Cushing Crude Oil Inventories
- Previous: -0.034M
- 18:00 - US 10-Year Note Auction
- Previous: 4.680%
- 18:30 - BoC Meeting Minutes
- 19:00 - US Federal Budget Balance (January)
- Forecast: -$88.1B vs Previous: -$87.0B
Central Bank Speakers
- 10:00 - ECB's Elderson Speaks
- 11:00 - German Buba Mauderer Speaks
- 15:00 - Fed Chair Powell Testifies (Second Day)
- 17:00 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- 17:00 - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
- 22:05 - Fed Waller Speaks