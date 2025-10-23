Economic calendar: US gas inventory data, Canadian retail sales

Read more
Key takeaways
  • Futures contracts indicate a slightly better opening for today's cash session in Europe
  • However, the calendar itself will not contain too many reports of potentially significant market importance

Markets are keeping a close eye on developments in geopolitics, negotiations between the US and China, and sanctions imposed on Russian energy giants ahead of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Oil is gaining value today, while gold is also seeing a nearly 0.7% rebound. 

As for today's session itself, it will not include too many publications of key market importance, which is still related, among other things, to the suspension of US government activities.

What to look out for today?  (CET time)

1:00 p.m. - Turkey, interest rate decision. Forecast: 39.5%. Previous: 40.5%.

2:30 p.m. - Canada, retail sales for October. Forecast: 1% m/m. Previous: -0.8% m/m.

16:00 - US, pending home sales for October. Forecast: 4.06 million. Previous: 4.0 million.

16:30 - US, EIA data on natural gas inventories. Forecast: 78 bn. Previous: 80 bn.
 

