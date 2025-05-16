Read more
Economic Calendar: US Housing Data, Consumer Sentiment, and EU Forecasts in Focus (16.05.2025)

7:03 AM 16 May 2025

Today's economic calendar features key US housing market data and consumer sentiment readings, alongside EU economic forecasts and trade balance figures. Markets will closely watch the Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations for insights into how recent trade developments might be affecting consumer outlook, particularly after yesterday's mixed PPI figures.

 

Key Economic Data (BST)

10:00 - Eurozone Trade Balance (Mar)

  • Eurozone Trade Balance: Forecast 17.5B vs Previous 24.0B

11:00 - EU Economic Forecasts

  • European Commission to release updated economic projections

13:30 - US Housing Data (Apr)

  • US Building Permits: Forecast 1.450M vs Previous 1.467M
  • US Housing Starts: Forecast 1.360M vs Previous 1.324M
  • US Housing Starts (MoM): Previous -11.4%

13:30 - US Import/Export Price Indices (Apr)

  • US Import Price Index (MoM): Forecast -0.4% vs Previous -0.1%
  • US Export Price Index (MoM): Forecast -0.5% vs Previous 0.0%

13:30 - Canadian Foreign Securities Purchases (Mar)

  • Canadian Foreign Securities Purchases: Forecast 5.20B vs Previous -6.46B

15:00 - US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (May)

  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Forecast 53.1 vs Previous 52.2
  • Michigan Consumer Expectations: Forecast 48.0 vs Previous 47.3
  • Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: Previous 6.5%
  • Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: Previous 4.4%

16:00 - ECB Chief Economist Lane Speaks

16:30 - US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q2)

  • Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Forecast 2.5% vs Previous 2.5%

18:00 - US Baker Hughes Rig Count

  • US Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count: Previous 474
  • US Baker Hughes Total Rig Count: Previous 578

20:30 - CFTC Speculative Net Positions

