Economic calendar: US PCE Report and Further Speeches by Fed Officials (26.09.2025)

8:39 AM 26 September 2025

The economic calendar for the end of the week is particularly interesting. The most important information is expected to be released in the second half of the day. The focus will primarily be on data regarding PCE and American incomes. From the perspective of future Fed decisions, PCE data will have the greatest impact today.

Detailed daily calendar:

 

14:30, United States – Report on American consumer spending:

  • Consumer spending (m/m): forecast 0.5%; previous 0.5%

  • Core PCE (m/m): forecast 0.2%; previous 0.3%

  • PCE (m/m): forecast 0.3%; previous 0.2%

  • Core PCE (y/y): forecast 2.9%; previous 2.9%

  • PCE (y/y): forecast 2.7%; previous 2.6%

14:30, Canada – GDP data:

  • July GDP: forecast 0.1%; previous -0.1%

15:00, United States – Speech by Richmond Fed President (Tom Barkin)

16:00, United States – University of Michigan Report

  • University of Michigan Index: forecast 55.4; previous 58.2

  • Short-term inflation expectations: forecast 4.8%; previous 4.8%

  • Long-term inflation expectations: forecast 3.9%; previous 3.5%

19:00, United States – U.S. oil rig count

19:00, United States – Public speech by Fed Governor (Michelle Bowman)

 

 

