7:19 AM · 14 January 2026

Economic calendar: US retail sales and PPI data in focus on Wall Street 🗽

-
-
Today, markets will focus on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on tariffs, U.S. retail sales, and U.S. PPI inflation data. Investors are also awaiting earnings from major U.S. banks (Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America) as well as multiple speeches from Federal Reserve officials (Paulson, Kashkari, Bostic, Williams). The European macro calendar is very light today, meaning market attention is shifting almost entirely toward the afternoon U.S. releases. In addition, delegations from the U.S. administration are expected to meet with representatives of the Greenlandic authorities today.

Economic calendar 

12:30 PM GMT – U.S. Retail Sales (December)

  • Expected: +0.5% m/m vs 0.0% previously

  • Core expected: +0.4% m/m vs +0.4% previously

12:30 PM GMT – U.S. PPI Inflation (December)

  • Expected: 2.7% y/y vs 2.7% previously

  • Expected: +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% previously

Core PPI

  • Expected: 2.7% y/y vs 2.6% previously

  • Expected: +0.2% m/m vs +0.1% previously

14:00 PM GMT – U.S. Home Sales

  • Expected: 4.22M vs 4.12M previously

  • (+2.18% m/m vs +0.5% previously)

14:00 PM GMT – U.S. Business Inventories

  • Expected: +0.1% vs +0.2% previously

14:30 PM GMT – U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (change)

  • Expected: -1.68M bbl vs -3.8M bbl previously

14:30 PM GMT – U.S. Natural Gas Inventories (change)

  • Expected: +2 bcf vs +7.7 bcf previously

U.S. Supreme Court decision on tariffs – expected around 14:00 GMT

Company earnings (pre-market)

  • Citigroup

  • Bank of America

  • Wells Fargo

Central bank speakers 

  • 1:50 PM GMT – Fed Paulson
  • 2 PM GMT – Fed Bostic & Kashkari
  • 4:10 PM GMT – Fed Williams
16 January 2026, 7:34 AM

