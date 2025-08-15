Read more

Economic calendar: US retail sales, industrial production and UoM report in focus on Wall Street

9:31 AM 15 August 2025
  • Stock markets are rising in the final session of the week
  • U.S. retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment in the spotlight
  • Monthly options expiration (Monthly OpEx) in the U.S. 
  • Markets await the first updates from the planned Trump–Putin meeting (around 7 PM GMT)

Western equity indices are showing optimism today, but the same cannot be said for Chinese benchmarks. Weaker economic data from China have disappointed, with CHN.cash futures moving lower. At around 9:30 AM GMT, Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA.US) will release its earnings. The U.S. dollar is edging lower ahead of a series of key U.S. economic releases scheduled for today.

Economic Calendar

12:30 PM GMT – U.S.

  • Retail sales (July): expected 0.6% m/m vs previous 0.6%

  • Core retail sales: 0.3% m/m vs previous 0.5%

  • Export prices: 0.1% m/m vs previous 0.5%

  • Import prices: 0.1% m/m vs previous 0.1%

  • NY Fed Manufacturing (August): expected 0 vs previous 5.5

12:30 PM GMT – Canada

  • Wholesale sales: expected 0.7% vs previous 0.1%

  • Manufacturing sales: expected 0.4% vs previous -0.9%

1:15 PM GMT – U.S.

  • Industrial production (preliminary, July): expected 0% vs previous 0.3% in June

2 PM GMT – U.S.

  • University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (preliminary, August): expected 62 vs previous 61.7

    • Current conditions index: expected 67.5 vs 68

    • Expectations index: expected 58.4 vs 57.7

    • 1-year inflation expectations: 3.4% vs 3.4%

    • 5-year inflation expectations: 4.5% vs 4.4%

2 PM GMT – U.S.

  • Business inventories: expected 0.2% m/m after 0% in previous reading

