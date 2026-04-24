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8:27 AM · 24 April 2026

Economic calendar: US UoM data in the spotlight (24.04.2026)

What should you pay special attention to during today's session?

 

• Before the U.S. markets open, Procter & Gamble, Norfolk Southern, Charter Communications, and SLB will release their quarterly reports—SLB’s results (oil sector) in particular may provide insights into the impact of the energy crisis on the industry.

• At 4:00 p.m. CET, the final reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April will be released—against the backdrop of Trump’s warnings about higher gas prices, the reading may confirm a deterioration in U.S. household sentiment.

• Markets will remain sensitive to news from the Middle East—the weekend is shaping up to be turbulent due to Israel’s heightened readiness for a potential escalation. Narrow market leadership (dominated by semiconductors) and the disconnect between investor optimism and geopolitical realities create a fragile environment in which any negative headline could trigger a sharp correction.

See below for additional information:

24 April 2026, 7:23 AM

UK retail sales surprised the market in a positive way💡
24 April 2026, 6:45 AM

Morning Wrap- Relative Optimism Returns to the Markets (24.04. 2026)
23 April 2026, 7:00 PM

Daily summary: Risk-off takes over 📉 US stocks plunge, while dollar and oil rebound sharply 💸
23 April 2026, 6:19 PM

Israel ready to strike again❓Dollar rebounds as war jitters resurface 📈
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