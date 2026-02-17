Read more
7:50 AM · 17 February 2026

Economic calendar: ZEW index, Canadian CPI, Fed speeches (17.02.2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app

Tuesday’s calendar is not packed, but it still includes several important macroeconomic releases. After UK labour market data and inflation from Germany, investors will still be watching three key reports.

In Germany, the investor sentiment index from ZEW will be released. Despite alarming signals from industry, it remains in an upward trend and suggests a possible recovery in investment activity in the country.

Across the Atlantic, the main focus will be Canada’s CPI report. In the US, markets will also see the regional manufacturing PMI for New York State, along with speeches from Federal Reserve members (Barr from the Federal Open Market Committee and Daly from the San Francisco Fed).

Companies reporting earnings today include: Carrefour, Palo Alto Networks, and Medtronic.

 
 

All times CET. Filtered by: US, UK, Germany, France, Eurozone, Australia, New Zealand, Canada; medium and high impact. Source: xStation5.

18 February 2026, 7:11 PM

Fed minutes released 🗽Key takeaways
18 February 2026, 6:56 PM

Daily summary: Wall Street and oil gain 📈 EURUSD slides 0.5%
18 February 2026, 5:58 PM

Gold surges 2.5% nearing $5000 per ounce 📈
18 February 2026, 3:30 PM

US Open: US100 gains 1% 📈 Nvidia gains amid big orders from Meta
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits