EIA Natural gas inventories change higher than expected

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: 87B (Forecast 84B, Previous 76B)
Natural gas futures slightly lose after the reading.
NATGAS (M30)
The Henry Hub Natural Gas (NATGAS) futures contract remains under bearish pressure, with prices trading below the 50-, and 200-period EMAs, confirming that sellers continue to dominate both the short- and medium-term trend. The market is currently testing a key support zone around 3.15, where buyers have repeatedly attempted to stabilize prices, but momentum remains weak as the MACD hovers below the zero line without a convincing bullish crossover. A decisive breakdown below this support could expose the contract to a move toward the 3.10–3.05 area, while any recovery would first need to reclaim the 200-period EMA to signal that bearish momentum is beginning to fade. Until then, rallies are likely to be viewed as corrective moves within the prevailing downtrend rather than the start of a sustained bullish reversal.
Source: xStation5
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